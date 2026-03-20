United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Trading Up 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $122.72 and last traded at $122.64. Approximately 30,618,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 25,401,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.36.

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United States Oil Fund Trading Up 3.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.11.

Institutional Trading of United States Oil Fund

About United States Oil Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USO. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the third quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

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