United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Trading Up 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $122.72 and last traded at $122.64. Approximately 30,618,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 25,401,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.36.
More United States Oil Fund News
Here are the key news stories impacting United States Oil Fund this week:
- Positive Sentiment: UBS raised near‑term oil forecasts significantly, now seeing Brent averaging $86/bbl in 2026 (up $14) and $80/bbl in 2027 (up $10), reinforcing a bullish outlook for oil‑linked funds like USO. UBS raises oil price forecasts at Middle East conflict escalates
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical escalation: Iran rejected negotiations over the Strait of Hormuz, keeping a premium on crude because the shipping choke‑point remains at risk — a direct bullish input for WTI/Brent and therefore USO. Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Rallies As Iran Rejects Negotiations On The Strait Of Hormuz
- Positive Sentiment: Market odds show strong bullish positioning: a prediction market prices a ~65% chance Brent stays above $100 by month‑end, signaling traders expect elevated crude that benefits USO. Traders give 65% odds of oil holding above $100 a barrel to end of March
- Positive Sentiment: Demand diversification: India’s HPCL bought 2M barrels of West African crude amid reduced Middle East availability — an example of higher global buying and rotation that supports prices. India HPCL buys 2 million barrels of West African oil for early May, sources say
- Neutral Sentiment: U.S. rig count dipped for the first time in three weeks per Baker Hughes — a small near‑term supply signal; mixed implications for prices depending on whether declines persist. US drillers cut oil and gas rigs for first time in three weeks, says Baker Hughes
- Neutral Sentiment: Policy moves: Japan said it may stockpile U.S. oil domestically to diversify supplies — supportive for U.S. barrels but more of a strategic shift than an immediate price driver. Japan may stockpile US oil domestically, PM says
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. officials have discussed releasing or easing sanctions on stranded Iranian oil, which could quickly add supply back into markets and cap gains for crude and USO. Removing sanctions on Iran oil will bring supplies into ports, US energy secretary says
- Negative Sentiment: Signs of easing: comments from leaders and reports of potential policy steps have already pulled oil back from intraday highs in some sessions — a reminder that geopolitical risk can ebb quickly and cap upside for USO. Oil Pulls Back from Highs as Leaders Seek to Calm Markets
United States Oil Fund Trading Up 3.5%
The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.11.
Institutional Trading of United States Oil Fund
About United States Oil Fund
United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.
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