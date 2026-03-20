Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.88, but opened at $42.00. Arcadis shares last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 131 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCAY. Zacks Research raised Arcadis to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Arcadis from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Arcadis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Arcadis Stock Up 27.3%

About Arcadis

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.02.

(Get Free Report)

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) is a leading global design and consultancy firm specializing in the built and natural environment. The company provides a wide range of professional services, including infrastructure design, water management, environmental consulting, project and program management, and advisory services. Arcadis partners with public- and private-sector clients to develop sustainable solutions for urbanization, resource scarcity, and climate change challenges.

Founded in 1888 with origins in Dutch waterway engineering, Arcadis has evolved into a multinational organization operating in more than 70 countries.

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