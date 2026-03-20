Insider Selling: Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) EVP Sells 2,480 Shares of Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) EVP Lynne Caljouw sold 2,480 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $85,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 61,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,820. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 2.4%

Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,608. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 174.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.03 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sensata Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.810-0.850 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.63%.

ST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings raised Sensata Technologies from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

View Our Latest Report on ST

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 25,193 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 49,498 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata’s offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.