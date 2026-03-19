iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.67 and last traded at $35.47. 5,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 70,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.45.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.05.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,298,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,030,000 after acquiring an additional 38,799 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC now owns 27,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF

The iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected by multiple factors. SVAL was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

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