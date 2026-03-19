Sumitomo Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Trading Up 4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Free Report) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Sumitomo Pharma Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42.

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Sumitomo Pharma Company Profile

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Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd., trading OTC under the ticker DNPUF, is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Osaka, Japan. It engages in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of prescription medicines. As part of the broader Sumitomo Group, the company applies integrated drug discovery platforms and collaborative partnerships to bring innovative therapies to market.

The company’s portfolio encompasses central nervous system disorders, oncology, immunology and regenerative medicine.

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