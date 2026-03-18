Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Short Interest Down 12.5% in February

Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 328,817 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the February 12th total of 375,650 shares. Approximately 15.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,780 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,780 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 15.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Workhorse Group Price Performance

Workhorse Group stock opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $67.32.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Workhorse Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,073 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Workhorse Group worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles and drone-integrated delivery solutions. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Loveland, Ohio, Workhorse focuses on last-mile delivery, combining electric powertrain systems, advanced telematics and proprietary composite bodies to address the growing demand for sustainable logistics fleets.

The company’s core product lineup includes the N-GEN™ chassis, a modular electric vehicle platform available in Class 3–5 configurations, and the C-1000™ all-electric delivery van.

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