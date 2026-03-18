Lands’ End (LE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th. Analysts expect Lands’ End to post earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $471.0060 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 19, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Lands’ End Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.04 million, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lands’ End in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands’ End

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 83.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. 37.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lands’ End

(Get Free Report)

Lands’ End, Inc (NASDAQ: LE) is an American retailer specializing in casual apparel, accessories and home goods. Headquartered in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, the company sells its products through a combination of direct-to-consumer channels including e-commerce, catalogues and a network of outlet stores. Lands’ End is known for its nautical-inspired designs, functional outerwear and commitment to quality fabrics.

Founded in 1963 by Gary Comer as a mail-order sailing supply business, Lands’ End rapidly expanded its product offering beyond marine gear.

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