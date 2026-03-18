MAIA Biotechnology (MAIA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, March 20th. Analysts expect MAIA Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 27, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

MAIA Biotechnology Trading Down 2.6%

NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of -0.04. MAIA Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $3.19.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stan Smith acquired 57,189 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $69,770.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,421,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,203.16. This represents a 4.19% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ngar Yee Louie bought 81,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $99,672.78. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,248,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,643.36. This represents a 7.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 179,737 shares of company stock worth $219,279 in the last three months. 32.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAIA Biotechnology

MAIA Biotechnology Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MAIA Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MAIA Biotechnology by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares during the last quarter. 5.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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MAIA Biotechnology, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company developing a proprietary platform for site‐specific conjugation of monoclonal antibodies with diagnostic and therapeutic radioisotopes. By leveraging precision radiochemistry, the company aims to enhance the safety and efficacy profiles of antibody‐based imaging agents and targeted radiotherapeutics. Its approach is designed to deliver high‐contrast tumor visualization through PET imaging as well as focused cytotoxicity in oncology indications.

The company’s pipeline includes several antibody‐radiotracer candidates optimized for the detection of distinct tumor biomarkers, with preclinical data showing favorable targeting specificity and improved pharmacokinetics compared to conventional methods.

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