Kalaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KLRS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kalaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KLRS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kalaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Kalaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kalaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

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Kalaris Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3%

NASDAQ:KLRS opened at $8.52 on Friday. Kalaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.13.

Kalaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KLRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kalaris Therapeutics news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 479,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $5,000,005.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,979,847 shares in the company, valued at $20,630,005.74. This represents a 31.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLRS. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Kalaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,972,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kalaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $5,908,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Kalaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,402,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Kalaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,038,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Kalaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,394,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kalaris Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company’s lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for the respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108.

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