Acorn Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ACFN) Short Interest Update

Acorn Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ACFN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 25,565 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the February 12th total of 22,169 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,732 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,732 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acorn Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acorn Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acorn Energy by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acorn Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acorn Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $323,000.

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Acorn Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACFN opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.95. The company has a market cap of $50.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.14. Acorn Energy has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Acorn Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acorn Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Acorn Energy Company Profile

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Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

Further Reading

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