Short Interest in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Rises By 22.7%

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 425,102 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the February 12th total of 346,533 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 493,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of USRT stock opened at $61.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.87. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $63.72.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,164,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,903 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,841,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,868,000 after buying an additional 92,589 shares during the period. Glenmede Investment Management LP grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 1,673,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,285,000 after buying an additional 76,496 shares during the period. Trust Co of Tennessee increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co of Tennessee now owns 1,107,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,082,000 after buying an additional 23,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 870,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,125,000 after buying an additional 31,328 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

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