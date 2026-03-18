Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SRFM FY2029 Earnings

Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2029 EPS estimates for Surf Air Mobility in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Surf Air Mobility’s FY2030 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

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A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SRFM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Surf Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Surf Air Mobility from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.

Surf Air Mobility Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of SRFM opened at $1.46 on Monday. Surf Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a market cap of $112.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surf Air Mobility by 233.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,886,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,353 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Surf Air Mobility by 81,240.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 952,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 951,321 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Surf Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Surf Air Mobility by 3,450.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 474,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Surf Air Mobility by 246.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 447,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 318,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Surf Air Mobility Company Profile

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Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

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