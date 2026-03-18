Foran Mining (FMCXF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Foran Mining (OTCMKTS:FMCXF – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th. Analysts expect Foran Mining to post earnings of ($0.0023) per share for the quarter.

Foran Mining Stock Up 1.3%

OTCMKTS:FMCXF opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. Foran Mining has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.44.

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About Foran Mining

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Foran Mining Corp. is a Vancouver, British Columbia–based mineral exploration and development company focused on discovering and advancing high-grade copper-zinc volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) deposits. The company’s flagship asset is the McIlvenna Bay project, a 100%-owned VMS deposit located in the prolific Flin Flon Greenstone Belt of northern Saskatchewan. McIlvenna Bay hosts a multi-million-tonne resource containing copper, zinc, gold and silver, and has been the subject of numerous drilling campaigns aimed at expanding the known mineralization and upgrading the project’s resource classification.

In addition to McIlvenna Bay, Foran holds a portfolio of complementary exploration properties in Saskatchewan’s mineral-rich Hanson Lake and Bigstone areas, where historic VMS showings and district-scale volcanogenic systems offer potential for new discoveries.

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