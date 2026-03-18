Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR) Short Interest Up 19.5% in February

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 445,446 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the February 12th total of 372,870 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,478 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 60,478 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,037,000. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 113,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,412,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,099,000 after purchasing an additional 171,537 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 523,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

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Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.4%

VGSR opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $478.77 million, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.71. Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65.

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

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The Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (VGSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of sustainable real estate companies around the world that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by modified market capitalization. VGSR was launched on Oct 31, 2017 and is issued by Vert.

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