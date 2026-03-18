Yunji Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YJ) Short Interest Update

Yunji Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 46,437 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the February 12th total of 53,563 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,296 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,296 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Yunji in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Yunji Stock Up 3.5%

Yunji Company Profile

Shares of YJ stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.04. Yunji has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63.

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Yunji Inc is a China-based social commerce company that operates a membership-focused e-commerce platform. The company offers a curated selection of lifestyle products, positioning itself as a bridge between manufacturers and end consumers. By combining technology with a membership community, Yunji aims to deliver a personalized shopping experience that emphasizes quality, affordability and social interaction.

The platform’s product portfolio spans beauty and personal care, health and wellness, household essentials, food and beverage, apparel and accessories.

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