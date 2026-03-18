FY2026 EPS Estimates for Transat A.T. Reduced by Scotiabank

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Transat A.T. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.05) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.99). The consensus estimate for Transat A.T.’s current full-year earnings is ($4.34) per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Transat A.T.’s FY2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

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Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Transat A.T. had a negative return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 9.74%.The firm had revenue of C$870.71 million for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. TD Securities cut shares of Transat A.T. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of C$2.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Price Performance

Transat A.T. stock opened at C$2.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -216.74. The stock has a market cap of C$95.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.41, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.74. Transat A.T. has a 12-month low of C$1.41 and a 12-month high of C$3.25.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

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Air Transat is a leading travel brand voted 2025 World’s Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean, the east coast of the United States, South America and North Africa. Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. Its fleet includes some of the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category. Based in Montreal with major hubs in YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), it has 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together.

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