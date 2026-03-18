Destination XL Group (DXLG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th. Analysts expect Destination XL Group to post earnings of ($0.0350) per share and revenue of $112.3220 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 19, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Destination XL Group Trading Up 7.0%

Shares of DXLG opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. Destination XL Group has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.07. The company has a market cap of $31.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destination XL Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXLG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Destination XL Group during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 136,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 53,773 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc (NASDAQ: DXLG) is a specialty retailer focused on big and tall men’s apparel and accessories. Operating under its flagship DXL and Casual Male XL banners, the company offers an assortment of men’s clothing in larger sizes, including suits, dress shirts, casual wear, outerwear, activewear and underwear. In addition to its brick-and-mortar stores, Destination XL maintains a significant omnichannel presence through its e-commerce platform and direct mail catalog, enabling customers to shop for extended-size apparel across North America.

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, the company began its operations as Casual Male XL and over time evolved its retail concept to the Destination XL format, which emphasizes an elevated, destination-style shopping experience.

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