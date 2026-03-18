ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

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ON Semiconductor Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of ON opened at $60.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.36, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.57. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $73.76.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.660 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 32.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 60,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 339,460 shares in the company, valued at $24,176,341.20. The trade was a 15.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $358,708.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 173,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,205,235.81. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,114 shares of company stock worth $6,092,308. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting ON Semiconductor

Here are the key news stories impacting ON Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board-authorized buyback: ON’s board has authorized a large repurchase program (~$6.0B authorization reported in recent coverage), which reduces share count and is typically viewed as shareholder-friendly support for the stock. MarketBeat ON profile & recent results

Board-authorized buyback: ON’s board has authorized a large repurchase program (~$6.0B authorization reported in recent coverage), which reduces share count and is typically viewed as shareholder-friendly support for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly results & guidance: ON reported $0.64 EPS (beat consensus by ~$0.02) with revenue roughly in line, and issued Q1 FY2026 EPS guidance of $0.560–0.660 — fundamentals that provide a near‑term valuation anchor but show year‑over‑year revenue pressure. MarketBeat ON profile & recent results

Quarterly results & guidance: ON reported $0.64 EPS (beat consensus by ~$0.02) with revenue roughly in line, and issued Q1 FY2026 EPS guidance of $0.560–0.660 — fundamentals that provide a near‑term valuation anchor but show year‑over‑year revenue pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Increased attention from investors: A Zacks piece notes heavy investor searches/interest in ON, which can boost intraday demand and volume as traders re‑evaluate the name. Zacks: Investors Heavily Search ON

Increased attention from investors: A Zacks piece notes heavy investor searches/interest in ON, which can boost intraday demand and volume as traders re‑evaluate the name. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling disclosed: ON insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares (filed with the SEC). While not large relative to total float, insider sales can be interpreted as a mild negative signal for sentiment. SEC filing for insider sale

Insider selling disclosed: ON insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares (filed with the SEC). While not large relative to total float, insider sales can be interpreted as a mild negative signal for sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/ratings action: A recent downgrade from at least one third‑party source to a “Hold” has been reported; downgrades can slow momentum and cap near‑term upside. American Banking News: Rating lowered to Hold

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

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