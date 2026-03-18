Scotiabank Has Negative Outlook of TSE:AQN FY2026 Earnings

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report issued on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank analyst R. Hope now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Scotiabank has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

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A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AQN. Raymond James Financial upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. National Bank Financial raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.38.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$8.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -299.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of C$6.31 and a 12-month high of C$9.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.99.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm had revenue of C$829.86 million for the quarter.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

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Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, a parent company of Liberty, is a diversified international generation, transmission, and distribution utility with over $16 billion of total assets. Through its two business groups, the Regulated Services Group and the Renewable Energy Group, AQN is committed to providing safe, secure, reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy and water solutions through its portfolio of electric generation, transmission, and distribution utility investments to over one million customer connections, largely in the United States and Canada.

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