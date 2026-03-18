Q1 Earnings Estimate for BBW Issued By Northland Securities

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Securities issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 13th. Northland Securities analyst G. Gibas expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

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Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.01). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 9.85%.The business had revenue of $154.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.71 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Build-A-Bear Workshop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $39.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.28. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $75.85. The company has a market capitalization of $517.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 68.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 453.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

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Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates a specialty retail business focused on interactive “workshop” experiences that allow customers to create customized stuffed animals. Through its in-store and online platforms, the company offers a wide range of plush toys, apparel, accessories and sound modules, enabling guests to personalize each creation. In addition to its core bear products, Build-A-Bear has expanded its portfolio to include licensed characters from leading entertainment and media franchises.

Founded in 1997 by Maxine Clark and headquartered in St.

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