Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TEAM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Atlassian from $290.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

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Atlassian Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $74.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of -104.04 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $242.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 3.29%.The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In related news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total transaction of $1,246,942.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $1,196,889.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 459,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,813,385. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 312,613 shares of company stock worth $43,163,892 over the last three months. 36.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,541,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,006,281,000 after acquiring an additional 61,706 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Atlassian by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,431,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,132,000 after purchasing an additional 316,276 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Atlassian by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,822,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,309 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,995,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,766,000 after purchasing an additional 127,105 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Atlassian this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo cut its price target to $120 but kept an “overweight” rating, emphasizing continued analyst conviction and signaling meaningful upside from current levels. Read More.

Wells Fargo cut its price target to $120 but kept an “overweight” rating, emphasizing continued analyst conviction and signaling meaningful upside from current levels. Read More. Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage with an “outperform” rating and a $95 price target, another buy-side endorsement that could cushion selling pressure. (Coverage note reported by market services.)

BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage with an “outperform” rating and a $95 price target, another buy-side endorsement that could cushion selling pressure. (Coverage note reported by market services.) Positive Sentiment: Management says the 10% workforce reduction will fund AI investments and refocus resources on growth initiatives — a strategic cost/reinvestment move that can improve margins long term if execution succeeds. Read More.

Management says the 10% workforce reduction will fund AI investments and refocus resources on growth initiatives — a strategic cost/reinvestment move that can improve margins long term if execution succeeds. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Atlassian publicly defended the dismissal of an engineer who criticised CEO Mike Cannon‑Brookes, saying it had the right to fire the employee — this is a company response that may limit legal/business uncertainty but doesn’t resolve reputational risk. Read More.

Atlassian publicly defended the dismissal of an engineer who criticised CEO Mike Cannon‑Brookes, saying it had the right to fire the employee — this is a company response that may limit legal/business uncertainty but doesn’t resolve reputational risk. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data for mid‑March is effectively non-informative/zero in the feed, so short-selling dynamics are not a clear driver of today’s move. (Data appears unreliable.)

Reported short-interest data for mid‑March is effectively non-informative/zero in the feed, so short-selling dynamics are not a clear driver of today’s move. (Data appears unreliable.) Negative Sentiment: Multiple outlets report an ex‑Atlassian engineer is fighting the dismissal and alleging improper/illegal firing after criticising the CEO — this raises governance and reputational risks that can hurt sentiment and attract regulatory or legal costs. Read More. Read More.

Multiple outlets report an ex‑Atlassian engineer is fighting the dismissal and alleging improper/illegal firing after criticising the CEO — this raises governance and reputational risks that can hurt sentiment and attract regulatory or legal costs. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Layoffs — Atlassian cut ~10% of its workforce (~1,600 jobs). Coverage warns of cultural disruption and a “chaos tsunami” for the workforce; such execution and morale risks can pressure near-term productivity and revenue even if cost savings help margins later. Read More. Read More.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

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