Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in EOG Resources stock on February 10th.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.86. 4,222,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,321,544. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.53. The company has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.59 and a fifty-two week high of $136.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

EOG Resources News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several brokers raised price targets, providing immediate upside catalysts and buying interest — Wells Fargo to $155 (overweight) is the largest upward revision and is likely a key driver of today’s buying. Wells Fargo PT raise

Several brokers raised price targets, providing immediate upside catalysts and buying interest — Wells Fargo to $155 (overweight) is the largest upward revision and is likely a key driver of today’s buying. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho bumped its target from $134 to $146 while keeping a neutral stance, adding to the cluster of upgrades that lift sentiment. Mizuho PT raise

Mizuho bumped its target from $134 to $146 while keeping a neutral stance, adding to the cluster of upgrades that lift sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its target to $140 (equal weight) and Piper Sandler has also been publishing higher targets (~$144), reinforcing the view that EOG’s cash flow and dividend profile are attractive. Barclays PT raise

Barclays raised its target to $140 (equal weight) and Piper Sandler has also been publishing higher targets (~$144), reinforcing the view that EOG’s cash flow and dividend profile are attractive. Neutral Sentiment: CFO Ann Janssen sold 2,597 shares (filed on Form 4) at an average ~$134 — a modest reduction (~2.5% of her holding) that is worth noting but not a clear signal of company trouble. Insider sale report

CFO Ann Janssen sold 2,597 shares (filed on Form 4) at an average ~$134 — a modest reduction (~2.5% of her holding) that is worth noting but not a clear signal of company trouble. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage and dividend‑focused roundups are highlighting EOG as an income‑oriented energy pick, which can support demand from yield investors but largely reiterates existing analyst views. Dividend coverage

Market coverage and dividend‑focused roundups are highlighting EOG as an income‑oriented energy pick, which can support demand from yield investors but largely reiterates existing analyst views. Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece warns that while the Iran conflict could boost near‑term oil prices, EOG faces rising fundamental risks and the author applies a downgrade — a cautionary perspective that could temper momentum if geopolitical gains fade. Seeking Alpha downgrade

A Seeking Alpha piece warns that while the Iran conflict could boost near‑term oil prices, EOG faces rising fundamental risks and the author applies a downgrade — a cautionary perspective that could temper momentum if geopolitical gains fade. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed earnings estimates for EOG, which could pressure forward multiple and sentiment if other shops follow with downward revisions. Zacks cuts estimates

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 2,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $348,803.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,040.26. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,481 shares in the company, valued at $7,685,125. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 10,371 shares of company stock worth $1,294,698 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

EOG Resources Company Profile

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EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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