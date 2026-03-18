Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Capital One Financial stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

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Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $2.59 on Tuesday, reaching $183.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,317,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $114.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.50. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on COF. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research cut Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $764,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,230 shares in the company, valued at $8,247,150. This trade represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $7,265,098.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 33,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,801.01. This represents a 53.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 67,933 shares of company stock worth $14,363,897 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,746,000 after purchasing an additional 43,813 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 18,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Green Ridge Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

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