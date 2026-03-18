Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI) Shares

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI). In a filing disclosed on March 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Somnigroup International stock on February 9th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) on 2/25/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/23/2026.

Somnigroup International Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of SGI traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $77.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,329,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,347. Somnigroup International Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.10 and a twelve month high of $98.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Somnigroup International Announces Dividend

Somnigroup International ( NYSE:SGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Somnigroup International had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 5.14%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Somnigroup International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Somnigroup International’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SGI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Somnigroup International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Somnigroup International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Somnigroup International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Somnigroup International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Somnigroup International in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Somnigroup International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Somnigroup International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Somnigroup International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Somnigroup International by 85.1% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Somnigroup International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Somnigroup International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,585,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Somnigroup International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,578,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Somnigroup International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,540,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Somnigroup International

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Somnigroup International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names. The company sells its products through approximately company-owned stores, online, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare.

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