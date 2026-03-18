Emblem (CVE:EMC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Emblem Corp (CVE:EMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and traded as low as $1.84. Emblem shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 597,714 shares trading hands.

Emblem Trading Up 1.6%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.45 million and a P/E ratio of -9.89.

Emblem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories. Emblem Corp. has a strategic partnership with GreenSpace Brands to develop and commercialize cannabidiol infused health and beauty products. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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