Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.90 and traded as low as $45.44. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $45.95, with a volume of 452,630 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IFNNY shares. Zacks Research downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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View Our Latest Analysis on Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies Stock Up 0.6%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.77.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 7.51%. Analysts expect that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) is a global semiconductor manufacturer that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor and system solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes power semiconductors and modules, microcontrollers and system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, analog and mixed-signal components, sensors and security controllers. Infineon’s technologies are used to enable energy-efficient power conversion, electrification, connectivity and secure data processing across multiple end markets.

Infineon was formed as a spin-off from Siemens AG in 1999 and is headquartered near Munich in Neubiberg, Germany.

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