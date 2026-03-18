Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.90 and traded as low as $45.44. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $45.95, with a volume of 452,630 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IFNNY shares. Zacks Research downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
View Our Latest Analysis on Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies Stock Up 0.6%
Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 7.51%. Analysts expect that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) is a global semiconductor manufacturer that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor and system solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes power semiconductors and modules, microcontrollers and system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, analog and mixed-signal components, sensors and security controllers. Infineon’s technologies are used to enable energy-efficient power conversion, electrification, connectivity and secure data processing across multiple end markets.
Infineon was formed as a spin-off from Siemens AG in 1999 and is headquartered near Munich in Neubiberg, Germany.
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