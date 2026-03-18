Comparing Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) & Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS)

Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS – Get Free Report) and Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.7% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Linkers Industries and Espey Mfg. & Electronics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linkers Industries $5.33 million 1.34 -$1.17 million N/A N/A Espey Mfg. & Electronics $43.95 million 3.76 $8.14 million $2.45 22.77

Espey Mfg. & Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Linkers Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Linkers Industries and Espey Mfg. & Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Linkers Industries 1 0 0 0 1.00 Espey Mfg. & Electronics 0 0 0 1 4.00

Profitability

This table compares Linkers Industries and Espey Mfg. & Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linkers Industries N/A N/A N/A Espey Mfg. & Electronics 23.37% 19.09% 11.94%

Volatility and Risk

Linkers Industries has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Espey Mfg. & Electronics beats Linkers Industries on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Linkers Industries

(Get Free Report)

Linkers Industries Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of manufacturing, supplying, and selling connectors, assemblies, wire, and cable harnesses. It operates through the following geographical segments: Thailand, Malaysia, Switzerland, the United States of America, and Others. The company was founded on December 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Sungai Petani, Malaysia.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, converters, transformers, filters, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, and antennas. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Saratoga Springs, NY.

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