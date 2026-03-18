Financial Contrast: Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Marchex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Marchex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Upwork shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Profitability

This table compares Marchex and Upwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marchex -10.38% -13.57% -10.40% Upwork 14.65% 18.76% 9.03%

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Marchex has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upwork has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Marchex and Upwork”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marchex $48.12 million 1.37 -$4.95 million ($0.11) -13.55 Upwork $787.78 million 2.04 $115.43 million $0.84 14.70

Upwork has higher revenue and earnings than Marchex. Marchex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upwork, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Marchex and Upwork, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marchex 1 1 0 0 1.50 Upwork 0 6 7 0 2.54

Upwork has a consensus price target of $22.60, suggesting a potential upside of 83.00%. Given Upwork’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Upwork is more favorable than Marchex.

Summary

Upwork beats Marchex on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marchex

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Marchex, Inc., a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Upwork

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development. Its work marketplace also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company’s work marketplace offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with talent, including communication and collaboration, ability to receive talent invoices through their work marketplace, and payment protection. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Payroll and Upwork Enterprise, as well as managed and escrow services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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