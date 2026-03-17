Verbund (OEZVY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its resultson Wednesday, March 18th. Analysts expect Verbund to post earnings of $0.1917 per share for the quarter.

Verbund Price Performance

OEZVY opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. Verbund has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $17.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85.

Get Verbund alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OEZVY has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Verbund in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “strong sell” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell”.

Verbund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verbund AG is Austria’s leading electricity company and one of Europe’s largest producers of hydropower. The company’s core activities encompass the generation, transmission and distribution of electric power, with a focus on renewable energy sources. Verbund operates more than 130 hydropower plants along the Danube, Inn and Enns rivers, supplemented by pumped storage facilities and thermal generation assets. Through its integrated electricity grid, the company supplies power to domestic consumers and industrial clients while also participating in wholesale energy markets across Central Europe.

In addition to its extensive hydropower portfolio, Verbund has expanded into wind, solar and battery storage projects to support Europe’s transition to carbon-neutral energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.