Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Short Interest Down 15.1% in February

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 260,057 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the February 12th total of 306,206 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,105 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,105 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western New England Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Western New England Bancorp

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

In other news, Director Philip R. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $39,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,735.49. The trade was a 28.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 6.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 103.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 220,852 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 147,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 102,770 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $805,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 52,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $14.52.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.64%.The firm had revenue of $22.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.62 million. On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western New England Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Westfield Bank, the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Its operations focus on serving small to mid-sized businesses, professional practices, and individual customers, with a strategy centered on relationship-driven banking and community involvement.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with business cash-management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.