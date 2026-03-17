AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Up 24.3% in February

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,116,298 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the February 12th total of 898,263 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 677 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,648.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 677 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,648.9 days.

AGL Energy Stock Performance

AGLNF opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. AGL Energy has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $7.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised AGL Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

About AGL Energy

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AGL Energy, originally founded in 1837 as the Australian Gas Light Company, is one of Australia’s longest-standing energy enterprises. Today, the company operates as an integrated energy provider, offering electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, Queensland and the Australian Capital Territory.

Alongside its retail supply business, AGL manages a diverse portfolio of electricity generation assets. Historically, this has included coal-fired power stations such as Loy Yang and Bayswater, complemented by a growing array of wind, solar and hydroelectric projects.

Further Reading

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