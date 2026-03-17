Satellos Bioscience (NASDAQ:MSLE) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Satellos Bioscience (NASDAQ:MSLE – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

MSLE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Satellos Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Satellos Bioscience to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Satellos Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Satellos Bioscience Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ MSLE opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.10. Satellos Bioscience has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $13.39.

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Satellos Bioscience Inc is a regenerative medicine company dedicated to developing novel therapeutics which stimulate or restore muscle regeneration in severe disorders. The company’s lead program is focused on developing an oral therapeutic drug for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Satellos Bioscience Inc, formerly known as iCo Therapeutics Inc, is based in Toronto, Ontario.

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