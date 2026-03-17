Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,023,297 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the February 12th total of 3,693,219 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,276 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 156.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 19,276 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 156.8 days.

Becle Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCCLF opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. Becle has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCCLF. Santander raised shares of Becle to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Becle in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Becle

(Get Free Report)

Becle, SAB. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) is a Mexican beverage company and the world’s leading producer of tequila. Through its principal subsidiary, Tequila Cuervo, the company engages in the distillation, aging, bottling and distribution of a portfolio of tequila and spirits brands. Its flagship products include the internationally recognized José Cuervo line of tequilas, alongside premium and super-premium offerings aimed at both on- and off-trade channels.

Founded on the foundations of the first licensed tequila distillery in Tequila, Jalisco, dating back to the 18th century, Becle has evolved into a multinational group with operations spanning Mexico, the United States and more than 90 countries worldwide.

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