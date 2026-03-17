Contrasting Nextdoor (NXDR) & Its Competitors

Nextdoor (NYSE:NXDR – Get Free Report) is one of 46 publicly-traded companies in the “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Nextdoor to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.7% of Nextdoor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.4% of Nextdoor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Nextdoor has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextdoor’s peers have a beta of 0.53, indicating that their average share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $257.65 million -$54.20 million -10.96 Nextdoor Competitors $286.98 million -$106.07 million 20.02

This table compares Nextdoor and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nextdoor’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Nextdoor. Nextdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Nextdoor and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor -21.04% -11.48% -10.11% Nextdoor Competitors -65.22% -919.72% -68.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nextdoor and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 1 2 0 0 1.67 Nextdoor Competitors 126 407 514 64 2.46

Nextdoor presently has a consensus price target of $2.10, indicating a potential upside of 36.81%. As a group, “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies have a potential upside of 103.01%. Given Nextdoor’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nextdoor has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Nextdoor peers beat Nextdoor on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Nextdoor

(Get Free Report)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.