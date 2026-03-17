Comparing Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) & Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) and Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Q2 and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q2 6.54% 12.52% 5.56% Compass -0.84% -7.99% -3.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Q2 and Compass”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q2 $794.81 million 3.85 $52.01 million $0.79 62.02 Compass $6.96 billion N/A -$58.50 million ($0.10) -82.19

Q2 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass. Compass is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Q2, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Compass shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Q2 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Compass shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Q2 has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Q2 and Compass, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q2 0 5 8 1 2.71 Compass 1 4 8 0 2.54

Q2 currently has a consensus target price of $79.29, indicating a potential upside of 61.81%. Compass has a consensus target price of $13.64, indicating a potential upside of 65.91%. Given Compass’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Compass is more favorable than Q2.

Summary

Q2 beats Compass on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Q2

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Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels. Its digital banking platform solutions, comprising Q2 Consumer Banking, Q2 Small Business and Commercial, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2 Sentinel, Q2 Patrol, Q2 SMART, Q2 Contextual Personal Financial Management, Q2 Goals, Q2 CardSwap, Q2 Gro, Q2 Innovation Studio, Q2 Biller Direct, ClickSWITCH, Sensibill, Centrix Dispute Tracking System, Centrix Payments I.Q. System, and Centrix Exact/Transaction Management System. The company also provides lending solutions, which consists precisionlender solutions, a cloud-based platform, data-driven sales enablement, relationship pricing, and portfolio management solution includes precisionlender platform, premium treasury pricing, data studio, and Andi; and Q2 Cloud Lending solutions, a cloud-based digital lending platform and end-to-end lending solution that allows financial institutions, FinTechs, and Alt-FIs to automate and digitize their lending activities, supporting digital lending applications, scoring, underwriting, servicing, and collections for multiple assets classes comprising Q2 CL portal, originate, loan, marketplace, and collections. In addition, it offers Q2 Innovation Studio, an application program interface, or API, based and software development kit, or SDK, based open technology platform; and Helix, a cloud-native, real-time core processing platform. The company was formerly known as CBG Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Q2 Holdings, Inc. in March 2013. Q2 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Compass

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Compass, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports. It also provides full-service title and escrow/settlement services to real estate agents' clients, real estate companies, and financial institutions relating to the closing of home purchases as well as the refinancing of home loans; and Compass Concierge, a program in which home sellers access to capital to front the cost of home improvement services. The company was formerly known as Urban Compass, Inc. and changed its name to Compass, Inc. in January 2021.Compass, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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