Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CVGI Q1 Earnings

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) – Sidoti boosted their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group in a report issued on Thursday, March 12th. Sidoti analyst J. Franzreb now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Commercial Vehicle Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

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Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $154.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Up 24.8%

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $3.62 on Monday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $132.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

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Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CVGI) is a global designer, engineer and manufacturer of seating systems and interior components for commercial vehicles. The company serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the on‐highway, off‐highway and specialty vehicle markets, supplying complete seating assemblies, suspension mechanisms and interior trim products. CVGI’s offerings are aimed at enhancing driver comfort, safety and overall vehicle usability across a diverse range of applications, from heavy‐duty trucks and transit buses to agricultural and construction equipment.

The company’s product portfolio is organized around three core segments: Seating, Controls and Interiors.

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