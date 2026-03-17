Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives $86.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.8889.

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised Stanley Black & Decker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.3%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $939,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,199,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,813,000 after acquiring an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.6% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 212,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after acquiring an additional 27,140 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 773.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 47,176 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 48.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 44,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SWK opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.93. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $93.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 2.66%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 125.28%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc (NYSE:SWK) is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company’s portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

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