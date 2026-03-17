Classover (NASDAQ:KIDZ) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Classover (NASDAQ:KIDZ – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Classover in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Classover alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Classover

Classover Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Classover

NASDAQ:KIDZ opened at $2.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of -0.27. Classover has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $532.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Classover stock. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Classover Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Sandia Investment Management LP owned 0.38% of Classover at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Classover

(Get Free Report)

Classover is an online enrichment program in Manhattan, New York that offers over 20 courses taught by certified instructors. It caters to children aged 4 to 17, providing personalized attention and a supportive learning environment. Classover is recognized worldwide by over 20,000 parents and children in more than 34 countries. Classover’s proprietary course platform app provides exclusive benefits to students, including access to class schedules, remaining class credits, and class history. As an official test center for the Math Kangaroo Competition and other high-value competition channels, Classover is certified to provide high-quality teaching services to help students improve their academic performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Classover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Classover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.