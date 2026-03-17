Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives $170.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Friday.

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Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Arax Advisory Partners grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIGI opened at $108.22 on Friday. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $98.97 and a 12-month high of $171.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.72.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment management firm offering a full suite of solutions to occupiers, owners and investors. The company’s real estate services encompass brokerage and agency leasing, capital markets advisory, property and facility management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, workplace and corporate real estate solutions, and market research. Through these offerings, Colliers supports clients across the entire real estate life cycle, from site selection to asset disposition.

The firm operates through two principal segments: real estate services and investment management.

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