Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC) Short Interest Update

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 8,825,205 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the February 12th total of 7,669,545 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,605,146 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,605,146 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sotera Health to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

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Insider Transactions at Sotera Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotera Health

In other Sotera Health news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $152,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,735,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,468,046.27. The trade was a 43.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 55.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 21,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,200 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 11,645,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,418,000 after buying an additional 3,735,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,228,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,189,000 after buying an additional 2,756,583 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 1,206.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,523,000 after buying an additional 2,644,831 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHC opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.74. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $19.85.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $303.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sotera Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Sotera Health

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Sotera Health Inc (NASDAQ: SHC) is a global provider of sterilization and laboratory testing services that support the medical device, pharmaceutical, life sciences and consumer product industries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company offers a suite of services designed to ensure products meet rigorous safety and regulatory requirements before reaching market.

Sotera Health operates through three primary service platforms. Its Sterigenics division delivers contract sterilization solutions, including ethylene oxide (EtO), gamma irradiation, electron beam and X-ray technologies.

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