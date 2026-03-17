Rune (RUNE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $863.39 Thousand

Rune (RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Rune has a total market capitalization of $2.23 thousand and approximately $863.39 thousand worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rune has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rune token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,805.98 or 1.00089084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 4,972 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 4,972.32740384. The last known price of Rune is 0.45033059 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $839,743.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

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