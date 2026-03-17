iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,499,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217,370 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.1% of Millennium Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,019,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,524,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,422,024,000 after buying an additional 6,101,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,553,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378,977 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,955,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,001,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301,015 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 346.1% during the third quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,963,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850,500 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 10,434,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $671.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $738.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $689.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $679.66. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $700.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

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