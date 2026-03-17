Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for Palomar Earnings

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Palomar in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.46. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q2 2027 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $9.66 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.83 EPS.

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A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLMR. Weiss Ratings raised Palomar from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Palomar Stock Performance

Shares of PLMR opened at $120.25 on Tuesday. Palomar has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $175.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.18. Palomar had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 22.50%.The company had revenue of $253.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $252,107.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,383.24. This trade represents a 15.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 1,991 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $238,681.08. Following the sale, the president owned 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,641.80. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 58,999 shares of company stock worth $7,253,229 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palomar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Palomar by 1,970.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Palomar in the third quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Palomar by 210.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

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Palomar Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PLMR) is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.

In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.

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