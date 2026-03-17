374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) Short Interest Down 12.7% in February

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 333,369 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the February 12th total of 381,971 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,541 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,541 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCWO shares. Wall Street Zen raised 374Water to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 374Water in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, 374Water currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On 374Water

374Water Trading Up 0.4%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 374Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 374Water during the second quarter worth about $28,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 374Water during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of 374Water in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 374Water in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SCWO opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. 374Water has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13.

About 374Water

(Get Free Report)

374Water, Inc (NASDAQ: SCWO) develops and commercializes advanced water treatment technologies based on supercritical water oxidation (SCWO). The company’s flagship offering utilizes high-temperature and high-pressure conditions to oxidize organic contaminants in industrial and agricultural wastewater, converting harmful substances into benign end products such as clean water, carbon dioxide, and salts. This proprietary process is capable of destroying a wide range of pollutants, including hydrocarbons, PFAS, and biological sludges, without the need for harmful chemicals or lengthy residence times.

In addition to manufacturing modular SCWO reactors, 374Water provides end-to-end solutions encompassing system design, engineering, installation, pilot testing, commissioning, and ongoing maintenance.

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