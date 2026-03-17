374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) Short Interest Down 12.7% in February

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 333,369 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the February 12th total of 381,971 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,541 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,541 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCWO shares. Wall Street Zen raised 374Water to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 374Water in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, 374Water currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCWO
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 374Water
374Water Trading Up 0.4%
NASDAQ SCWO opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. 374Water has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13.
About 374Water
374Water, Inc (NASDAQ: SCWO) develops and commercializes advanced water treatment technologies based on supercritical water oxidation (SCWO). The company’s flagship offering utilizes high-temperature and high-pressure conditions to oxidize organic contaminants in industrial and agricultural wastewater, converting harmful substances into benign end products such as clean water, carbon dioxide, and salts. This proprietary process is capable of destroying a wide range of pollutants, including hydrocarbons, PFAS, and biological sludges, without the need for harmful chemicals or lengthy residence times.
In addition to manufacturing modular SCWO reactors, 374Water provides end-to-end solutions encompassing system design, engineering, installation, pilot testing, commissioning, and ongoing maintenance.
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