Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 165.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,281 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock opened at $242.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.04. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $268.14. The company has a market capitalization of $143.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Union Pacific from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

See Also

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