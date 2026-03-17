MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd Takes Position in VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR $VNET

MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000. VNET Group makes up about 1.2% of MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in VNET Group by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the second quarter worth $55,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the second quarter worth $69,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VNET Group during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get VNET Group alerts:

VNET Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting VNET Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and demand beat — VNET topped revenue forecasts as AI-driven demand for data center capacity lifted sales, which supports near-term growth and utilization trends. Read More.

Revenue and demand beat — VNET topped revenue forecasts as AI-driven demand for data center capacity lifted sales, which supports near-term growth and utilization trends. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Operational execution — the company reported record deliveries (404MW for 2025) and said it exceeded its revenue and adjusted‑EBITDA guidance for the year, indicating improving scale and margin leverage in its wholesale/cloud-neutral IDC business. Read More.

Operational execution — the company reported record deliveries (404MW for 2025) and said it exceeded its revenue and adjusted‑EBITDA guidance for the year, indicating improving scale and margin leverage in its wholesale/cloud-neutral IDC business. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: 2026 growth target and expansion plan — management guided to 15.6%–18.6% revenue growth in 2026 and said it will accelerate wholesale IDC expansion; this is a multi-quarter growth story but leaves room for execution risk as new capacity ramps. Read More.

2026 growth target and expansion plan — management guided to 15.6%–18.6% revenue growth in 2026 and said it will accelerate wholesale IDC expansion; this is a multi-quarter growth story but leaves room for execution risk as new capacity ramps. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call context — management provided additional color on bookings, AI-driven demand dynamics and capital deployment in the Q4 earnings call/transcript; useful for investors parsing the cadence between recurring wholesale customers and new hyperscaler demand. Read More.

Earnings call context — management provided additional color on bookings, AI-driven demand dynamics and capital deployment in the Q4 earnings call/transcript; useful for investors parsing the cadence between recurring wholesale customers and new hyperscaler demand. Read More. Negative Sentiment: EPS missed consensus — reported break-even EPS ($0.00) vs. analyst estimate $0.04, which raises short-term profitability concerns despite revenue strength. Read More.

EPS missed consensus — reported break-even EPS ($0.00) vs. analyst estimate $0.04, which raises short-term profitability concerns despite revenue strength. Read More. Negative Sentiment: FY guidance disappointed some investors — MarketWatch flagged that the company’s FY guidance missed estimates, which appears to be the main driver of the intra‑day selloff as investors digest the gap between management’s targets and Street expectations. Read More.

VNET Group Stock Down 9.3%

VNET Group stock opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.01. VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 5.99%.The business had revenue of $384.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of VNET Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.55 target price on shares of VNET Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of VNET Group in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VNET Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VNET

VNET Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

VNET Group, Inc (NASDAQ: VNET) is a leading carrier-neutral internet data center (IDC) services provider in China. Established in 1999 and headquartered in Beijing, the company delivers a full spectrum of infrastructure solutions that support the growing digital economy. Its core offerings include data center colocation, managed hosting, network connectivity, and disaster recovery services designed to meet the performance and reliability requirements of enterprise and internet content customers.

The company’s product portfolio spans private cloud, public cloud and hybrid cloud deployments, enabling clients to scale computing resources on demand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.