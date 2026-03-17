Global Infrastructure Active ETF (NASDAQ:RIFR) Short Interest Update

Global Infrastructure Active ETF (NASDAQ:RIFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 10,652 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the February 12th total of 12,517 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,989 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,989 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Global Infrastructure Active ETF Price Performance

RIFR opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45. Global Infrastructure Active ETF has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $29.27.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Infrastructure Active ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Infrastructure Active ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Global Infrastructure Active ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global Infrastructure Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Infrastructure Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Infrastructure Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

Global Infrastructure Active ETF Company Profile

Russell Investments Exchange Traded Funds – Global Infrastructure Active ETF is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Russell Investment Management, LLC . The fund is co-managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc, Cohen & Steers UK Limited, Cohen & Steers Asia Limited and First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through other funds in stocks of companies operating across ownership or operation of infrastructure assets, such as the physical structures, networks and systems of transportation, energy, water and sewage, medical facilities, government facilities and communication assets sectors.

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