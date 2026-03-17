My DeFi Pet (DPET) Market Cap Reaches $729.98 Thousand

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 1,114.9% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $729.98 thousand and $2.72 thousand worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000720 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000006 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,202,345 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events. DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase. Telegram, Medium”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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