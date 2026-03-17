Mink Brook Asset Management LLC Acquires 699,574 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. $RMNI

Mink Brook Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) by 1,399.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 749,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699,574 shares during the quarter. Rimini Street accounts for about 2.4% of Mink Brook Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Rimini Street worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Rimini Street by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 3,393.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Rimini Street by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 14,146 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on RMNI shares. TD Cowen raised Rimini Street to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Rimini Street Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of RMNI stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 52,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $189,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 722,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,132.96. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 7,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $26,240.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 184,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,549.88. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 170,128 shares of company stock worth $639,776 over the last 90 days. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rimini Street Profile

(Free Report)

Rimini Street, Inc (NASDAQ: RMNI) is a provider of enterprise software support services, specializing in third-party maintenance for mission-critical applications from leading technology vendors. The company offers comprehensive support for ERP, CRM and database environments, with coverage for systems from providers such as Oracle and SAP. Through its proactive system monitoring, performance tuning, regulatory and tax update services, Rimini Street aims to extend the lifecycle of enterprise applications while delivering service levels comparable to or exceeding those of original software vendors.

Founded in 2005 by technology entrepreneur Seth Ravin, Rimini Street has grown from a startup into a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in March 2018.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.