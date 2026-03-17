SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Short Interest Update

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,613,558 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the February 12th total of 1,860,014 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,424 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,424 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of SAB Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABS. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $22,954,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,847,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,847,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,730,000. Finally, Spruce Street Capital LP acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $8,222,000. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SABS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

SABS opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $200.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.59. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30). Sell-side analysts forecast that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, that focuses on developing fully human polyclonal antibody therapeutics. The company’s proprietary platform, known as Tc Bovine®, uses genetically engineered cattle to generate large quantities of human antibodies tailored to target specific infectious agents or disease-related antigens. This approach is designed to combine the broad-spectrum coverage of polyclonal antibody therapies with the scalability and consistency required for clinical development and commercial use.

The company’s lead programs are directed primarily at infectious diseases.

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